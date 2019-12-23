Monday, 23 December 2019

Walks signs

NINE walks signposts could be installed by Henley town council at a cost of about £3,000.

The wooden posts would direct walkers along 11 different routes, all finishing at the town hall.

They would be funded by statutory contributions from developers and the council would seek to claim half the money back from the district council’s air quality fund.

