Walks signs

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
RESIDENTS are fighting plans to create a ... [more]
Monday, 23 December 2019
NINE walks signposts could be installed by Henley town council at a cost of about £3,000.
The wooden posts would direct walkers along 11 different routes, all finishing at the town hall.
They would be funded by statutory contributions from developers and the council would seek to claim half the money back from the district council’s air quality fund.
23 December 2019
More News:
Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
RESIDENTS are fighting plans to create a ... [more]
£5,400 refurbishment of village’s ‘historical gem’
REBECCA’S Well in Crazies Hill is to be ... [more]
Flood warnings issued to villagers after rain
FLOOD warnings have been issued to residents of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say