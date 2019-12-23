Evans and Corbett

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
FRANCESCA Gabrielle Evans and Euan James Corbett were married in a civil ceremony at Caswell House, Brize Norton, on Saturday, November 30.
The bride is the daughter of Gabrielle and Alex Evans, from Pishill.
The groom is the son of James Corbett, from Helensburgh, Argyll, and Karen Welch, from Tamworth, Staffordshire.
Francesca attended Gillotts School and The Henley College. She moved to London after university and met Euan in 2012 while playing hockey.
On return from their honeymoon, the couple will continue to live in Peckham, London.
