Re-elected Tory MP pledges schools will be properly funded

JOHN HOWELL says he will work to ensure schools are properly funded after being re-elected as the MP for Henley.

It is the fifth time running that the Conservative has been chosen to represent the constituency since he was first elected at a by-election in 2008.

He secured almost 55 per cent of the vote but his majority was reduced.

Meanwhile, his party swept to victory in the election led by Mr Howell’s predecessor Boris Johnson.

The Tories secured an 80-seat majority in an election that proved to be a disaster for both Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Mr Howell retained his seat by 14,053 votes, ahead of Lib-Dem candidate Laura Coyle whose support more than doubled compared with the last election in 2017.

He secured 32,189 votes ahead of Mrs Coyle with 18,136, Labour Party candidate Zaid Marham with 5,698 and Jo Robb, of the Green Party, with 2,736. The turnout was 77.03 per cent, slightly up on two years ago.

The count took place at the White Horse leisure centre in Abingdon and the result was announced shortly before 5.30am on Friday.

Conservative supporters cheered when returning officer Margaret Reed read out the number of votes secured by Mr Howell.

He was then congratulated by the other candidates, who shook hands before he gave a short speech. Mr Howell said: “I would like to thank Laura, Jo and Zaid for being admirable candidates. We have not at all taken part in any of the dirty tricks that have characterised so much of this campaign.

“It’s a great privilege to be re-elected again for this constituency and I thank all those who re-elected me for their kind wishes and their votes.

“During the election I made it quite clear I was a moderate one-nation Conservative and I’m pleased that I will be able to be at the centre of that part of Conservatism as it goes forward into the future.

“I will continue to focus on education and fighting to get the right amount of money for our schools and on housing and planning and getting communities to take advantage.”

Speaking to the Henley Standard, Mr Howell said: “I’m very pleased to have won. It’s a great achievement and boost for me.

“I’m delighted with the national picture. I think it shows that we were absolutely right to go for an election and settle matters.

“This will allow us to move on and tackle the whole array of things that I have been speaking on and campaigning for.

“My concentration will continue to be on education and making sure we have proper funding for our schools as well as planning and housing and making sure that communities use the power to make neighbourhood plans. And it will inevitably be on climate change because that’s the major topic at the moment.”

The Conservatives have been criticised over cuts in schools funding and in September hundreds of people took part in a march through Henley town centre.

Mr Howell, who attended the event, has said the Government is injecting £14billion into schools.

Mrs Coyle, who took almost 31 per cent of the vote compared with less than 15 per cent in 2017, when she finished third behind the Labour candidate, said she was happy with her own performance on what was a disappointing night for her party with leader Jo Swinson failing to be re-elected.

She said: “We are really, really pleased because we’ve shown that Henley is no longer a safe seat.

“The Conservative majority has been cut and we are in a very clear second place and I think we are in a good position for the future.

“The results across Oxfordshire show that the Liberal Democrats are going from strength to strength in the county.

“We fought a really spirited and positive campaign and I think we have everything to be proud of.”

Mrs Coyle, a legal aid solicitor from Streatley, said the first past the post system made it harder for her party to secure as many seats as its votes deserved. She said: “In our electoral system it’s always much more difficult for small parties to make much headway. There were constituencies that were won with less than 50 per cent of the vote.”

Mr Marham, a private tutor from Oxford, said: “The result is not that far from what I expected.

“Henley is a very safe Conservative seat. A lot of people were convinced that the Lib-Dems had a chance. The fact of the matter is that it wasn’t close. Because people voted tactically for the Lib-Dems, the Green Party candidate lost her deposit. I think that’s very sad because she fought a very good campaign.”

Mr Marham said he was “very disappointed” by Labour’s performance nationally, blaming Brexit, but didn’t want party leader Jeremy Corbyn to resign.

Mrs Robb, who represents the Woodcote and Rotherfield ward on South Oxfordshire District Council, said she wasn’t surprised by the result.

“I’m disappointed but I’m very proud and appreciative of all the people who voted Green,” she said.

“I will get back to the district council and carry on doing my work on the planning committee and representing the parish councils in my ward.

“I think people liked the Conservatives’ message and they possibly do want to get Brexit done and I think Jeremy Corbyn is an unpopular Labour leader.”

Elsewhere, former prime minister Theresa May retained her seat as Conservative MP for Maidenhead and Steve Baker was re-elected for the Tories in Wycombe. Labour’s Matt Rodda retained the Reading East seat with an increased majority.