TWO cars were involved in a collision that held up traffic in Henley on Monday.

A Ford Fiesta and a Volvo collided in Reading Road, close to the junction of Perpetual Park at about 7am.

No one was hurt but vehicles were damaged.

Police placed cones around the vehicles, restricting the road to a single lane, which delayed drivers getting in and out of the town centre. The road was cleared by about 10am.