Monday, 23 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Collision

TWO cars were involved in a collision that held up traffic in Henley on Monday.

A Ford Fiesta and a Volvo collided in Reading Road, close to the junction of Perpetual Park at about 7am.

No one was hurt but vehicles were damaged.

Police placed cones around the vehicles, restricting the road to a single lane, which delayed drivers getting in and out of the town centre. The road was cleared by about 10am.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33