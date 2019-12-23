Signal failure spoils new timetable launch

RAIL travellers from Henley suffered delays getting into London on Monday on the second day of a new timetimetable.

A signal failure closed the main line between Twyford and Paddington, causing a “significant reduction” in services from 7am to about noon while Network Rail fixed the problem.

It happened as commuters were experiencing for the first time the new timetable issued by Great Western Railway in which about three-quarters of journey times have been changed.

On the regatta line, some departure times from Henley have remained the same while others are from a minute to four minutes earlier or later.

Neil Gunnell, of passenger group Henley Trains, said: “The new timetable introduction was marred by an equipment failure near Maidenhead which rendered the express line unsafe and forced all eastbound trains to have to use the slow line from west of Twyford to east of Maidenhead and then to run slowly through Slough.

“To keep the flow of trains moving, no eastbound trains were able to stop at Twyford for well over an hour.

“A side effect was that a rostered driver could not get to Henley and one round trip of the branch had to be cancelled. Commuters had to wait for trains to Reading and then return through the blockage and arrived an hour or more late for work.”

Mr Gunnell, of Blandy Road, Henley, said the new timetable itself provided few problems this week.

He said: “Branch services left on time on Monday evening but two consecutive fast services from Paddington to Twyford were cancelled, leading to a half-hour delay for those passengers. All trains that arrived met their connections, albeit tightly in some cases.”

In a statement, Mike Gallop, managing director of Network Rail (Western), and Mark Hopwood, managing director of GWR, apologised for the disruption.

They said: “The start of our new timetable, which has been 10 years in the making, follows major investments in new trains and modernised infrastructure.

“This included SuperFast non-stop services on some routes, improved frequency and better timing for others, and it meant thousands more seats, up to 10,000 more in the morning peak into Paddington.

“Overall the timetable worked well. It wasn’t perfect as there were problems in the morning caused by failed signalling equipment on the main line into Paddington. This led to delays and cancellations. It was very disappointing that this coincided with the start of the new timetable.”