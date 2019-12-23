Record number of donations to food bank

THE Nomad youth and community project in Henley has enjoyed its most successful Christmas food bank collection to date.

Residents have donated 300 bags’ worth of goods, ranging from toiletries and staple foods like pasta and tinned vegetables to festive treats such as crisps and biscuits. These were made up into 121 parcels for families who are struggling financially, helping 170 adults and 114 children, a small increase on last year’s total.

The goods were bagged up at the charity’s base at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place by a team of volunteers from Invesco in Henley.

They were then delivered by volunteers from Hallmark Care Homes, which is about to open the Henley Manor assisted living complex on the former LA Fitness site off Newtown Road, and helper Jess McDonagh, 16, of Gainsborough Hill.

Tim Prior, Nomad’s youth and families team manager, said: “We’ve had an amazing response and are very thankful for people’s generosity. It will offer a helping hand at a time when many families are struggling financially.”