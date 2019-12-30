Monday, 30 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Celebrity harpist accompanies children

Celebrity harpist accompanies children

CHILDREN from Rupert House School in Henley performed a Christmas carol service at St Mary’s Church.

The service was organised by the school’s head of music Jennie Breen and featured special guests Chris Marshall, the school’s drumming teacher, and his wife, harpist Claire Jones, who performed at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The children sang carols including O Come, All Ye Faithful, Silent Night and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33