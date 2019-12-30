Celebrity harpist accompanies children

CHILDREN from Rupert House School in Henley performed a Christmas carol service at St Mary’s Church.

The service was organised by the school’s head of music Jennie Breen and featured special guests Chris Marshall, the school’s drumming teacher, and his wife, harpist Claire Jones, who performed at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The children sang carols including O Come, All Ye Faithful, Silent Night and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.