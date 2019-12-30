Carport approved

A MAN has won planning permission for a carport at his home in Henley on appeal.

Anthony Fettiplace, of Hop Gardens, appealed after South Oxfordshire District Council refused him consent, saying the building would compromise the character and setting of the listed buildings.

The inspector who overturned the council’s decision said: “There are numerous examples along Hop Gardens of outbuildings, none of which negatively impacts the setting of the listed buildings.

“I am satisfied that the proposed carport as a structure individually and cumulatively would not harm the significance of the listed buildings or adversely affect their setting.”