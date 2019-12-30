Monday, 30 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Carport approved

A MAN has won planning permission for a carport at his home in Henley on appeal.

Anthony Fettiplace, of Hop Gardens, appealed after South Oxfordshire District Council refused him consent, saying the building would compromise the character and setting of the listed buildings.

The inspector who overturned the council’s decision said: “There are numerous examples along Hop Gardens of outbuildings, none of which negatively impacts the setting of the listed buildings.

“I am satisfied that the proposed carport as a structure individually and cumulatively would not harm the significance of the listed buildings or adversely affect their setting.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33