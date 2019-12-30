Think before you buy food and about what is wasted

DISPOSING of your food waste correctly this Christmas will help produce valuable renewable energy and fertiliser.

Residents of Oxfordshire throw away nearly 2,000 tonnes of food waste over the festive period.

That’s about 60 kilograms per household, equivalent to filling a large supermarket trolley and throwing it straight in the bin.

But by using your food waste caddy, rather than throwing those Christmas leftovers in the general waste (landfill) bin, you will be doing your bit to help the environment.

Food waste in the county is taken to an anaerobic digestion plant near Benson which processes more than 50,000 tonnes of solid and liquid waste each year.

Oxfordshire alone produces about 20,000 tonnes of food waste a year and throwing this away in the general bin increases the costs of disposal by the county council. Recycling food costs about half as much.

The facility is operated by Severn Trent Green Power and was built to service a 15-year contract with the council.

Food waste is depackaged, macerated and then digested anaerobically in large sealed tanks.

This produces biogas — methane and carbon dioxide — which is converted to renewable electricity in gas engines and exported to the National Grid to power homes and businesses in the area.

A nutrient-rich liquid fertiliser, known as digestate, is also produced and spread on farmland in the county, reducing the use of chemical fertilisers derived from fossil fuels.

The excess heat which is produced as a by-product of the process is re-used to warm the digesters and to heat the pasteurisation process.

The plant, which is off the A4074, took eight months to build and was completed in 2013 by Agrivert.

It deals with, on average, 145 tonnes of solid waste and 90 tonnes of liquid every day.

Waste is first dumped into a bunker, where the plastic bags are removed and are later incinerated to avoid any non-organic contamination. The food is then macerated to 12mm or less and liquid is then added, usually waste sourced from food and drink manufacturers.

This is then fed into the plant’s five digester tanks and heated gently. The mixture is gently stirred to prevent any crusts or sediments forming.

Each concrete tank is capable of holding 4,500 thousand cubic metres of material.

Bacteria, which has developed in the process, physically digests the material fed into the tanks. While these micro-organisms eat through the waste, they produce a bio-gas which is rich in methane.

This is captured in the roof of the digester tanks and after the water vapour and impurities have been removed, it is pushed through a combined heat and power gas engine.

The engines burn the gas and use the energy to turn a generator, thus creating renewable electricity.

Waste heat from the gas engines is recycled into the digestion and pasteurisation processes, optimising the plant’s energy use.

The material is heated in pasteurisation tanks before being used as fertiliser.

The plant not only deals with food waste from local authorities but also from commercial waste collectors and food producers and retailers. It captures 4,500,000m3 of methane every year — the same greenhouse gas impact as removing 71,000 cars from the road — and generates enough renewable energy to power more than 4,800 homes.

Pamela Lloyd, Severn Trent Green Power’s commercial director, says: “We’re turning food into fertiliser and creating energy from waste. We produce enough fertiliser for 2,500 acres of farmland and it’s spread locally every year. It replaces fossil fuel fertilisers.”

The process means that solid food waste does not go to landfill while liquid organic waste avoids water treatment works, saving energy.

Debra Barnacle, contract manager for Severn Trent Green Power, says Oxfordshire became one of the first counties in the country to begin recycling food waste in 2010.

“Today about half of the local authorities in the country offer it as a service,” she says. “There’s a government consultation out at the moment and they are thinking about making food waste collections mandatory for all householders in 2023.”

Meanwhile, the council is encouraging residents to reduce the amount of uneaten food that is thrown away but says some food waste is inevitable.

Waste strategy manager Rachel Burns says: “For many people, Christmas is about spending time with family and friends over a good feast and sometimes there is food waste. We are asking people to consider if they might be over-ordering. The average household throws away around £70 of food a month and more over Christmas.

“This equates to 74 million mince pies or five million Christmas puddings across the country.

“Each household in Oxfordshire throws away the equivalent weight of 1,100 mince pies in waste food over the season.”

Henry Owen, lead co-ordinator of the Replenish Project, a council-funded scheme using volunteers to help residents reduce their food waste, adds: “Turkey, bread sauce and sprouts are among the top five wasted foods at Christmas time.

“There will always be leftovers and there are some great recipes on the Love Food, Hate Waste website to help you use them up. Many leftovers can be safely frozen and eaten another day.

“Oxfordshire’s food banks and community fridges will welcome surplus seasonal goods, tins, packets and long-dated items in January when the need is great.

“Reducing food waste is one of the easiest things we can do to help the environment.”

Mrs Burns says: “Oxfordshire is already one of the best recycling areas in the country and more and more people tell us they are planning to have a ‘greener’ Christmas this year.

“We hope these tips will be useful and help to reduce the huge amount of extra waste generated during the festive period.

“Reducing how much we throw away and recycling food that can’t be eaten are some of the easiest things we can all do to help the environment.

“And remember — if your recycling bin is struggling to cope with all the extra cardboard, plastic and paper, put any that can’t fit into the bin in a clear plastic sack or cardboard box. Place it next to your bin on collection day.”

For more information about recycling, visit

recycles.org.uk

For more information about Oxfordshire's Replenish Community Action Group, visit

replenish