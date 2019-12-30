Sprouts given the thumbs down by pupils in ‘election’

A BALLOT at Shiplake Primary School proved closer than the general election — with far more at stake for some children.

Pupils took part in a mock poll to decide whether the humble Brussels sprout should remain part of Christmas dinner or be banished from the table.

In the end it was a narrow win for the Anti-Sprout League which received 81 votes with the Pro-Sprout Bureau gaining 73.

Members of each “party” created their own campaign artwork and rosettes before heading to the polls.

Their classmates served as returning officers, crossing names off a list before the children voted in the secret ballot using red or green tokens.

Teachers Bronwyn Marrison and Gilly Watt, who were for and against sprouts respectively, pinned manifestos to the school noticeboard next to a glossary of terms about the electoral process.

Miss Marrison, who teaches year 3, argued they are delicious and healthy so everyone should try them.

Mrs Watt, who teaches years 3 and 4, said they are “a bit stinky” and other vegetables should have a chance to shine at Christmas.

There were still sprouts on the Christmas lunch menu for pupils to try the day after the vote. However, many of the children were happy about the lack of the vegetable on their plates, including Matilda Manley, who tried her first sprout but was not a fan.

School cook supervisor Sally Maudlin said: “I’m not surprised and I feel sad as you can do so much with sprouts, like put crispy bacon in them.

“There’s more to a Brussels than you think but there’s a stigma around them.

“It’s a shame sprouts have got a bad name as they are delicious but, like with a lot of things, once they get a bad name no one wants to eat them.”