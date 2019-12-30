Sign objection

Monday, 30 December 2019

A COFFEE shop in Henley has applied for planning permission for a new sign.

Berries in Hart Street wants to hang the 3.5m long sign from where its current sign is down to the pavement.

Members of the town council’s planning committee have recommended that the application is refused by South Oxfordshire District Council, saying that is contrary to its shopfront design guide.

The committee recommended approval of plans by the Harrods H Café in Market Place to remove its existing fascia and sign and replace it with a timber fascia and raised acrylic sign.

