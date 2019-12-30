Now councillors demand answers on bridge delay

HENLEY councillors are demanding answers over a 15-month delay in replacing a bridge on a public footpath next to the River Thames.

They have criticised Buckinghamshire County Council’s failure to install a new bridge on the land on the western bank near Fawley Court.

The old bridge collapsed in October last year and was only replaced two weeks ago when the Fawley Court estate built and installed a new bridge because it said it wouldn’t wait any longer for the council to do it.

The council, which is responsible for the bridge, claimed it had been unable to obtain permission to access the site despite the two sides being in “regular contact”.

Henley Town Council is to write to the county council’s chief executive Rachael Shimmin asking for an explanation.

Mayor Ken Arlett, chairman of the council’s planning committee, said he couldn’t understand the delay when the Fawley Court estate had built and installed a new bridge in two days. “It makes absolutely no sense how that can happen when we have had to wait 15 months,” he said. Councillor Arlett said the county council wanted a new, wider bridge that could accommodate wheelchair users and other mobility vehicles.

But he pointed out that six other bridges between the estate and Hambleden had been refurbished over the last 18 months but were only single width.

“Why have they spent money refurbishing these and now are saying this one needs to take a wheelchair?” he said.

Councillor Glen Lambert added: “I don’t know why they would spend money on these extra bridges and not make them wide enough if that’s their policy.

“I think we should still write to them. It has taken 15 months but it has only stopped now because the estate has gone and done it.”

Councillor Laurence Plant said: “It’s one of those things that just lacks all common sense unfortunately.”

He said people had been wrongly blaming the owner of Fawley Court, Aida Hersham, for the delays. Cllr Lambert added: “It has mostly come from one person.”

Cllr Arlett proposed thanking Mrs Hersham for replacing the bridge.

He added: “Will Buckinghamshire County Council accept the new bridge or will they be putting in a replacement for it that meets their specification?”

Following repeated delays and a demonstration by scores of walkers last month, the estate gave the council permission to access the site and offered to pay for a like-for-like replacement, saying the new bridge could be installed before Christmas.

The council said it would install its own bridge in January.

The estate then responded by paying for the new wooden bridge, which was installed on December 13.

It said that it had only learned the council was finally building a bridge after ordering the construction of its own bridge and it understood that the council’s footpath closure notice would be extended.

In a statement, the estate said: “We at Fawley Court have taken responsibility for our own bridge and refuse to continue to wait for the council to fulfil its empty promises. We are only sorry we held faith and believed in them for so long.”

The reconstruction of the bridge has been beset by delays, angering walkers who use the path as they have been forced to walk along the busy Marlow Road, which has no pavements, instead.

The council, which is responsible for the narrow bridge, was supposed to install a new structure in June but poor weather put a stop to it.

The work was then pushed back to August to avoid clashing with Henley Royal Regatta but then the council and the Fawley Court estate were unable to organise access to the site.

In November, more than 150 people took part in a demonstration in which they made their way along the footpath to where it was blocked by a wooden barricade.

A county council spokesman said it was due to install its own structure next month and this had already been built off site.

He said the council had made it clear to the estate that the liability for the bridge was the council’s.