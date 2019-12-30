New Year Message: Ken Arlett, Mayor of Henley

Ken Arlett, Mayor of Henley

AFTER 17 years of being a Henley town councillor, it was never my intention to become mayor again but when the opportunity was offered by Henley Residents Group, it sounded too good to turn down — and so it has turned out.

It has been a whirlwind seven months. It is only when you are in the position of mayor that you recognise the amount of support groups we have in the town and the talent we have in our sporting organisations.

The Henley Women’s Regatta is now a three-day event with many overseas crews. The regatta is run by many local volunteers and what a wonderful job they have done to put this on the world map of women’s rowing.

Henley Royal Regatta still goes from strength to strength with a record number of entries this year. In 2021 the regatta will be held over six days and will include more women’s events.

We have had the new Eat Food! Festival, which was organised by Philippa Ratcliffe, an excellent array of local produce and cookery demonstrations by chefs from local restaurants. Plans are in place for an even better two weeks next year.

It was another truly wonderful Henley Festival, an event which attracts people from across the UK. This year it included a performance by our own Henley Symphony Orchestra, which next year will be celebrating its 50th anniversary. If you get the chance to go and listen to the musicians you will be truly amazed by their high standard.

We had our own Apollo moon landing in Market Place in July, celebrating 50 years of man walking on the moon, thanks to local resident Dr Michael Warner.

The Henley Town and Visitors’ Regatta also had record entries and some excellent rowing. Once again, it is an event run totally by volunteers, who just love rowing. Not to be outdone, the Regatta for the Disabled put on the most spectacular day at Phyllis Court Club in August.

The Britain in Bloom committee, supported by numerous members of the public, including the Gardening Buddies, scooped numerous awards. Gainsborough Residents’ Association and the Friends of Freemans were also mentioned highly. Big thanks to the town council’s parks department and Councillors David Eggleton and Kellie Hinton.

Henley Market Place was full for the protest march over the lack of government funding for schools and colleges, organised by town Councillor Michelle Thomas. It was amazing to see so many parents and children come out with their placards and march around Henley.

The Henley Literary Festival again broke all records. The event can now boast about having some of the best authors and personalities and it is a major asset for our town.

All the town’s sports clubs are flourishing: the cricket club had another outstanding season and the rugby club is going well. Will this be their year for promotion?

Our twinning associations are all very strong. The Mayoress and I had the pleasure of travelling to Leichlingen with 14 other members to celebrate the 40th anniversary of our towns being twinned and how well we were looked after.

The Remembrance Day service in front of the town hall gets stronger year by year with more attendees and this year was no exception. Lest we forget.

On May 8 next year we will be celebrating the end of the Second World War and victory in Europe. We hope this will be marked in Market Place.

What a start to the build-up to Christmas with a fantastic late night shopping festival and the switch-on of the tree lights in the square. Henley at its best?

We have had the Living Advent Calendar, expertly organised by Richard Rodway, with some wonderful and talented acts.

I am regularly told there is little for children to do. Dare I say try any of the local sports clubs, or perhaps the sea, army or air cadets, Headway, Mencap, Nomad or any similar organisation? There is plenty out there for them to get involved with.

Finally, thank you to the organisations in Henley that have made myself and Dorothy so welcome at all their events where we have been present. Thank you also to the Henley Standard for showcasing all that is good about Henley throughout the year.

Dorothy and I wish everyone a Happy New Year.