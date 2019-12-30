Monday, 30 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Van driver faces trial

A VAN driver is to stand trial next year accused of causing the death of an elderly pedestrian in Henley.

Arif Hussain, 34, has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Mary Holt by driving his Ford Transit van without due care and attention.

The collision happened in Northfield End on May 10 and 84-year-old Mrs Holt died at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford two weeks later.

Hussain, of London Road, Camberley, has opted for a trial at Oxford Crown Court, which is due to begin on July 20.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33