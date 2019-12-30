Van driver faces trial

A VAN driver is to stand trial next year accused of causing the death of an elderly pedestrian in Henley.

Arif Hussain, 34, has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Mary Holt by driving his Ford Transit van without due care and attention.

The collision happened in Northfield End on May 10 and 84-year-old Mrs Holt died at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford two weeks later.

Hussain, of London Road, Camberley, has opted for a trial at Oxford Crown Court, which is due to begin on July 20.