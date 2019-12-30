Christmas I believed I wouldn’t live to see

A FATHER who believed he wouldn’t live to see Christmas after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer is spending the festive period with his family after making a remarkable recovery.

Nick Dipper, 51, was diagnosed with the disease in his pharynx, which connects the back of the nose to the back of the mouth last year. He then learned it had spread to his bones, lung and liver and was given just a year to live.

However, he was denied treatment on the NHS because his tumour was in the “wrong” place, so his wife Lisa, 38, launched a £140,000 appeal for pioneering treatment called immunotherapy.

This helped his immune system attack the cancer cells and in October he was given the all-clear. Mr Dipper spent Christmas with his wife and their three-year-old twin sons Ely and Ezra at their home in Highmoor.

He said: “It feels like I’ve been given another life to live so I’m going to make the most of it.

“It’s a strange feeling — it’s almost like it happened to someone else. With the diagnosis and the forecast it’s quite hard for it to sink in, the magnitude of it, that I shouldn’t be here now but I am.”

Mr Dipper was told in February that the cancer had spread and he was unlikely to see Christmas.

“Every day is a blessing,” he said. “It’s quite hard when you get wrapped up within your normal functions, as it were, and that doesn’t give you the time to stop and think about it.

“But those moments that you do it does make you think, ‘yeah, I am lucky’. It’s a miracle.”

Mr and Mrs Dipper made up a special Christmas box for their sons containing a Night Before Christmas story book, DVD, games, cookie mix to make biscuits for Father Christmas, pyjamas and bubble bath.

On Christmas Eve they visited a memory tree in Maidenhead where the boys met Father Christmas. In the evening the family went to the service at St Nicholas Church in Rotherfield Greys.

On Christmas Day Mr Dipper cooked roast pork for the family while on Boxing Day they went with friends to see Cinderella at the Hexagon in Reading followed by more games, food and fun at home.

Mr Dipper said: “It was amazing all sat around the table watching the boys open their presents… to be there and to be part of it.”

A year ago he managed to make it home from the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for Christmas despite being seriously ill and battling sepsis.

He has little memory of the day as he was taking morphine and was being fed through a tube, while other tubes were draining fluid from his lungs.

Mrs Dipper said: “I picked up Nick from the John Radcliffe at 8pm on Christmas Eve last year.

“We came home and then I realised what a task I had. I had to carry Nick upstairs. On Christmas Day it took us about an hour to get him down the stairs. Nick tried to keep his eyes open as the kids were opening their presents but was gradually deteriorating hour by hour.”

Mr Dipper said: “My legs weren’t strong enough to push me upstairs. I weighed about seven stone.

“It’s hard for me to remember — I was still on a lot of drugs. I don’t think there were many conscious thoughts to be honest with you, I was on that much morphine. Although my eyes were open, I wasn’t really there.

“I tried to get into the kitchen to have Christmas dinner and the smell of the cooking made me feel sick. Not that it was terrible, but I just couldn’t even face being in the same room. I was a bit of a mess really.” By 6pm on Christmas Day Mrs Dipper wanted to ensure her husband got back to the hospital but had to wait until the next morning when he was taken by ambulance.

She said: “It was horrendous. It was one of the loneliest days ever.”

Today (Friday) Mr Dipper will go to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for his monthly immunotherapy treatment and next week he will have a scan at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford to check if he is still cancer-free.

He also undergoes immunotherapy treatment every six months in Germany.

He is hoping to return to his job as a project manager next month but wants to spend more time at home.

Mr Dipper said: “What I really want to do is set some markers and stick to them and spend more time with the boys before they go to sleep.

“We are looking at hopefully trying to book up some weekends away so we have got those things to look forward to.

“It really does make you step back and take stock. I don’t like my time being wasted anymore. It’s fine if I waste it but if someone else wastes my time it grates a bit.

“I’ve had the odd day when I’m tired. I don’t know whether that’s the condition or whether that’s being an old fart! I’m building my strength daily.

“Hopefully, I’ll be around for another 30 years but this could be the last one. The treatment could stop working at any time but it’s unlikely to given the response I’ve had to it. We’re looking forward to so much rather than thinking about what’s happened.”

After the couple’s story was first published in the Henley Standard in April, money poured in, enabling Mr Dipper to undergo treatment.

He said: “A massive thank-you to my wife, without whom I wouldn’t be here.” He also thanked all those who donated to the appeal, saying: “These people have saved my life.”

Mrs Dipper added: “On January 2 we hope to start the New Year cancer-free because we get the results that day.

“We’re finding a new normal. There’s always that worry in the back of your mind and we have got to make the most of every occasion now. There are some people who haven’t been as lucky as us this year and my thoughts are with them.”

Mr Dipper was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, where malignant cells form in the tissues of the upper part of the pharynx, last summer.

He began chemotherapy treatment immediately and then had radiotherapy as well. The treatment caused severe side effects as it aggressively targeted the hard-to-reach tumour.

Mr Dipper lost the ability to swallow or speak and lost his hearing, taste and vision.

Then in December he suffered multiple organ failure. His kidneys were shutting down, which meant he was overdosing on morphine as his body could no longer process it, and one of his lungs collapsed.

He was transferred from the Royal Berks to critical care at the John Radcliffe Hospital for specialist cardiothoracic surgery where two blood clots were removed from his right lung.

He spent six weeks in hospital and then had a week of recuperation at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

Mr Dipper appeared to be out of the woods when an MRI scan in January suggested that the cancer had gone. However, days later the couple learned that it had spread and there was nothing more the doctors could do.

Mrs Dipper looked into alternative treatments and was recommended immunotherapy by an oncologist friend. She suggested the treatment to the consultant at their next meeting and was initially told her husband could have it.

However, the couple then discovered that in fact the NHS was only licensed to offer it up as far as the mouth and that they would have to go private.

Mrs Dipper started an online appeal for the £40,000 needed to begin treatment and another £100,000 for the rest of the course.

She hit her fundraising target in July and the couple received support from as far afield as Australia, South Africa, Canada and America as well as in their village.

Mrs Dipper said: “It’s down to everybody that supported us who has put us in this position.

“Thank you for giving us this wonderful opportunity to not only have Christmas as a family but also to have a life.”