Monday, 30 December 2019

Shop re-opens

A GREETINGS card shop re-opened in Henley on Saturday.

Paperchase is now trading from the former Clarks shoe shop in Bell Street, next door to the unit it left when it closed in the August as part of a restructure of the company’s outlets.

Its former home, which it had occupied for almost seven years, is now a branch of the outdoor clothing company Mountain Warehouse.

Paperchase said it had always wanted to maintain a presence in Henley and the new location fitted with its business strategy.

