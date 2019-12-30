Monday, 30 December 2019

Cafe move delayed

A HENLEY coffee house is preparing to re-open at a new location.

Hot Gossip, which closed its Friday Street premises in September, will now be based at the former Bohun Gallery in Reading Road.

Owner Lorraine Hillier, a Henley town councillor, has installed most of the next fixtures and fittings and she and her staff are now redecorating the interior.

She had hoped that the café would open before Christmas but this was delayed while an electrical fault was fixed.

The business should be trading by the second week of January.

Miss Hillier, who will live above the café, said: “It’s taking much longer than it should have because of some unexpected teething problems but we’re looking forward to welcoming people again.

“We’ve got the new Shellfish Cow restaurant near us, so Reading Road should become a pretty vibrant area. It’s an exciting time.”

