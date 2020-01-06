Christmas afternoon tea for older folk

ABOUT 30 elderly residents enjoyed an afternoon tea at Henley’s 60-Plus Social Club.

They were served sandwiches, quiche, sausage rolls and cakes as well as tea and coffee.

The guests then played bingo, which was called by Deputy Mayor David Eggleton dressed as Father Christmas.

There was also a raffle with prizes including bottles of wine, cakes and chocolate.

Jambalaya comprising Jane Boyd and Phyl Vincent performed.

The money to pay for the event was raised by Councillor Eggleton’s mother Ann, who is stepping down as chairwoman of the club’s members’ committee after about 12 years.

Mrs Eggleton, who lives in Gainsborough Crescent, Henley, held cake and bric-a-brac sales to raise funds.

Carolynne Holms-Sharp, one of the club’s managers, said: “We do it every year but this year was special because Ann’s stepping down from the committee.

“I think it was a very good farewell. We had a club whip round and presented her with a nice bouquet of flowers, gift tokens and some chocolates.”

Pictured, left to right, are Brian Bloundell, Doreen Howells, Ann Eggleton, Father Christmas, Jane Boyd, Chris Eggleton and Dave Harris,