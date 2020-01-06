Monday, 06 January 2020

Salon is five

A HAIR salon in Henley has celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Elements in Bell Street was opened by Nicola Chapman in December 2014.

Mrs Chapman, from Sonning, said: “We started off with three of us and now there are 14 members of staff. At the beginning it was quite tough but now we have got some fantastic clientele. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for my staff.”

Mrs Chapman said she had renewed her lease for another five years, adding: “Ten years is our goal and we’ll go from there.”

