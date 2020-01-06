Party raises money for homelessness charity

A CHRISTMAS party held at Shiplake Memorial Hall raised £2,300 for homelessness charity Crisis.

About 80 people attended the event, which was organised by Tim Dickson, Jo Saunders and Louise Earl, all from Henley.

The guests were given a glass of fizz on arrival and there were snacks and entertainment by four-piece band The Loops.

Mr Dickson said he and his wife Jo had held a Christmas party at their home in previous years but this year decided to book the hall instead.

Money was raised from ticket sales and sales of drink on the night.

He said: “It was a excellent evening. Everyone gave us great feedback and are already asking us to organise it again next year.

“Crisis is a really good charity and we really wanted to support its Crisis at Christmas campaign.

“This buys spaces for people to have a bed for the night, access to services and have Christmas lunch. We managed to buy 80 places from what we raised.”

The snacks were donated by Tesco, Hobbs of Henley gave a bottle of its Mr Hobbs gin to sell and Brakspear donated a barrel of beer.

Mr Dickson added: “The band were excellent. They tailored the music to what was working and I think that’s why it was such a success — we had about 60 people dancing at the same time.”