Update of congestion simulation

MORE computer simulations could be carried out to predict the impact of changes to traffic flows in Henley.

The town council’s transport strategy group has recommended spending £3,484 to attend workshops on recent upgrades to the modelling system which it commissioned in 2015 to assess the impact of new housing developments.

Consultant Peter Brett Associates, which created the original model, has now updated the software.

The council could consider using the system to assess the impact of pedestrianising more areas of the town centre or changing or removing the traffic lights which control traffic at the junctions in Station Road, Reading Road, Greys Road and Duke Street.

The lights were installed by Oxfordshire County Council to reduce congestion as part of its automated SCOOT system but some people have suggested that removing them would speed up traffic flow.

The workshops would take place at the consultant’s Reading offices.

The original transport study, which cost £50,000, said building 450 extra homes by 2027 to meet national targets would put 120 more cars on the streets at peak times, a 12 per cent increase.

The council is also to spend up to £5,000 on at least nine new signs with wooden posts to be supplied by a specialist company in Cornwall.