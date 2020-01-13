Book helps save lions

THE Bell Bookshop in Henley is supporting lion conservation work in Tanzania through sales of a children’s book.

Darem the Lion Defender was written by Dr Amy Dickman, senior research fellow in wild cat conservation at Oxford University’s wildlife conservation research unit.

Copies are available through the bookshop in Bell Street for a £10 donation and all proceeds will go to help lions and communities in Africa.

Dr Dickman founded the Ruaha Carnivore Project in 2009 and the book celebrates 10 years of its work.

It tells the story of a boy from the marginalised Barabaig tribe, showing how he works with the project to help protect lions and other carnivores, thereby empowering his community.

Now employing more than 70 Tanzanians, the project runs a number of programmes, working with communities and achieving conservation successes.