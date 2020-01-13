School receives award for promoting respect

A SCHOOL in Henley has been recognised for creating an atmosphere of tolerance and respect.

St Mary’s, an independent school in St Andrew’s Road, received a bronze award from the charity Stonewall, which works to tackle discrimination and celebrate diversity.

The school recently introduced gender neutral locker rooms and toilets as well as more inclusive uniform choices.

It has also expanded the books available in the school library to show different types of families and has updated its anti-bullying policy to include a pupil-friendly version.

Headmaster Rob Harmer said: “I am enormously proud to receive this award in recognition of the work that the team at St Mary’s has done in this important area.

“Respect for all is one of our key values. We are committed to tackling and preventing bullying of any sort, encouraging an atmosphere of tolerance amongst all our pupils.”

Lessons with the older pupils at St Mary’s have included discussions on how the use of homophobic language can potentially affect someone’s feelings.

The whole school has explored different types of family groups and relationships to help them to understand that love is all that matters.

Deputy headteacher Kate Bodle, who is head of pastoral care, said: “We value difference in all its forms. This makes our school a very caring place to belong and the children have really embraced the opportunity to discuss ways to make the school even more inclusive.”

The Stonewall School Champion Awards allow schools based in England to benchmark their progress and give direction to their ongoing work in tackling homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying and celebrating diversity.

St Mary’s is part of Cognita, a group of 76 schools in Europe, Latin America and Asia, offering a global perspective on education.