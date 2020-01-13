Monday, 13 January 2020

Landlord to leave pub

THE landlord of a Henley pub is leaving to focus on his other businesses. 

Nuno Rosado, who has run the Old Bell in Bell Street since April 2017, also runs two restaurants, Al Forno in Reading Road and the Square in Market Place. 

He said: “I’m leaving because basically I have two other businesses that I need to concentrate on.

“There are too many pubs in Henley. It’s hard to attract customers and the Bell is a very small pub, which doesn’t make a lot of money.”

Brakspear, which owns the pub, said it was looking for a new tenant.

