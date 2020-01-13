Pub given ‘good’ food hygiene rating

A HENLEY pub has significantly improved its one-star food hygiene rating after another inspection.

Hof's Bar and Dining, which opened last year at the former Station House pub in Market Place, now has a four-star or “good” rating following a visit by South Oxfordshire District Council environmental health officers.

The business was rated “good” for both its food handling procedures and general cleanliness while its record-keeping and other administrative matters were “generally satisfactory”.

After the previous inspection in May, inspectors said the bar needed “major improvement” as its record-keeping was deemed insufficient, although the restaurant and kitchen were up to scratch.

There were also concerns that it was hanging biltong, a type of cured meat snack, to dry in the bar area.

The bar said it had been keeping proper records but an outside contractor which it hired to conduct a risk assessment failed to return a logbook in good time, resulting in the poor paperwork score.

Meanwhile, the Costcutter off-licence and grocery store in Hemdean Road, Caversham, now holds the top score of five stars, or “very good”, after being

re-inspected by Reading Borough Council.

Its food handling procedures were deemed “very good” while cleanliness and record-keeping were both “good”. It previously fell short in the last two areas.

Five stars have also been given to the Co-op in Bridle Path, Woodcote, Loddon Brewery in Dunsden Green, the Pack Horse pub at Chazey Heath, the Sonning Club in Pearson Road, Sonning, the Himalaya Momo House in Farnham Drive, Caversham, and the Bina Tandoori in Prospect Street, Caversham.

The café at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place, Henley, scored three stars, meaning “generally satisfactory”.

The new Riverside fish and chip shop in High Street, Goring, scored two stars, meaning “improvement needed”, after its first inspection. The business, which took over the former Lloyds Bank unit in the autumn, needs to improve its food handling.

The scheme is administered by the Food Standards Agency, which publishes all the results at ratings.food.gov.uk