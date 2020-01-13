Patisserie Valerie cafe shuts

A CAFE in Henley has closed suddenly.

Patisserie Valerie in Market Place didn’t open for business on Monday.

A sign on the door says the branch is now closed and the nearest outlets are in Windsor, Reading and Bracknell.

The café, which is part of a national chain with 96 outlets, opened about eight years ago.

It was threatened with closure in October 2018 when the company said the business needed an “immediate” injection of capital in order to continue trading.

This was due to “a material shortfall between the reported financial status and the current financial status of the business”.

The company discovered that £9.7 million had been spent in two overdraft accounts set up with HSBC and Barclays without its knowledge.

Later that month, the parent company, Patisserie Holdings, was saved from collapse when Luke Johnson, who already held a 37 per cent stake, agreed to provide up to £20 million in loans. The board raised another £15 million by issuing new shares.

However, in January last year Patisserie Holdings collapsed only to be saved the following month when a takeover deal was agreed with investment company Causeway Capital.

• Clothing store Fat Face in Bell Street will have its last day of trading tomorrow (Saturday). There are plans for two new flats on the upper floors of the building, which currently serve as its stock room, under permitted development rights. An application has also been submitted to construct a narrow, single-storey rear extension to the shop unit in order to provide a better and more convenient stock-room.