A FREE weekly meditation session will be held in Henley from next week

All are welcome to attend the sessions, which will be held at the town hall on Tuesdays from 12.30pm to 1.15pm.

They will be run by five “healers”, Lucy Irvine, Neena Saith, Ale Valgimigli, Rosanne Joseph-Anthony and Julia Ashton.

Donations for charity will be welcomed.