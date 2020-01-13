Thanks for calendar

THE organiser of the Henley Living Advent Calendar is to be thanked officially by the town council.

Richard Rodway, a partner at the Head Partnership solicitors, oversaw the ninth annual event in December, which raised a record £7,369 for charities and community groups.

Hundreds of people attended performances by musicians, dancers and singers at various venues every evening in the run-up to Christmas.

At a council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Ken Arlett said: “Richard does an amazing amount of work and attended all 24 nights regardless of the weather.

“He organises it mostly by himself and does a fantastic job. It also brings in a great amount of money for good causes so we should be thanking him.”

The council’s letter will also thank technician Hugh Legh, from Henley, and his team who provided sound and lighting for every performance.

Mr Rodway has said he was delighted by the success of the event, adding: “The bar has been set high for next year.”