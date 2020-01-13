New island boathouse

A BOATHOUSE on Rod Eyot in Henley could be replaced.

The owners want to tear down the Eighties building, which is vulnerable to flooding, and build a single-storey replacement which would be raised to avoid flooding.

The 70 sq m timber-framed boathouse would have a kitchen, reception room and bathroom as well as terrace area with space to store garden equipment and small canoes or paddle boards during floods.

The owners, who live near Aylesbury, say it would be built over five months in the winter to minimise disruption and should last more than 100 years.

Their agent Simon Loring, from Henley, said: “The proposal sits comfortably with the eclectic mix of styles and sizes of neighbouring dwellings.

“The new boathouse, designed and constructed to the latest environmental standards, would be appropriate in the context of development in the area and would enhance the character of the site.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to decide the application by the end of next month.