Coffee shop back in business

THE Hot Gossip coffee shop in Henley reopened at a new location this morning.

It is now based at the former Bohun Gallery premises in Reading Road, which shut almost a year ago.

Owner Lorraine Hillier took it over in September and closed the old café in Friday Street with the intention of relaunching before Christmas.

The opening was slightly delayed as the unit had to be refurbished and this took longer than expected.

The new shop has a seating area and bar in the main building with more seats in a patio and a conservatory to the rear. It also offers wi-fi and can now accept card payments.

Miss Hillier, who lives in the flat upstairs, said: “I'm relieved to finally be open and really pleased with how it's all gone. It's great to be a part of the town again and we've already had lots of positive comments.”

For the full story, see next week's Henley Standard.