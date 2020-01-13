Monday, 13 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Body found in river near Fawley Court

Body found in river near Fawley Court

A BODY of a man was recovered from the River Thames near Fawley Court on Saturday.

Police said it had been discovered by rowers close to the property.

Officers had been called to Henley Bridge at 1.44am following a report of a man entering the water.

A search and rescue helicopter was dispatched as well as search and rescue boats to try and find him.

The stretch of water by the bridge was closed off to boats while the search was in progress.

Police said the death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

The is the third person to have died on the Henley reach of the river in the last six months.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33