Body found in river near Fawley Court

A BODY of a man was recovered from the River Thames near Fawley Court on Saturday.

Police said it had been discovered by rowers close to the property.

Officers had been called to Henley Bridge at 1.44am following a report of a man entering the water.

A search and rescue helicopter was dispatched as well as search and rescue boats to try and find him.

The stretch of water by the bridge was closed off to boats while the search was in progress.

Police said the death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

The is the third person to have died on the Henley reach of the river in the last six months.