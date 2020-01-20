Club members raise £33,000 for charity building new hospice

A CHEQUE for £33,000 has been presented to the Thames Hospice by members of Phyllis Court Club in Henley.

The money was raised by the club’s charity action group at a series of events last year.

These included a ceilidh and dinner for Burns Night, pop-up shops, a shopping extravaganza in May and a Christmas fair in November.

Money was also raised with a raffle and silent auction during Henley Royal Regatta, quiz night, a cream tea and a Christmas wrapping service.

Diana Pearman, who chairs the action group, said the amount it had raised each year had increased from £12,000 from when she took over seven years ago to last year’s total of £36,000.

The group has already presented cheques for £1,600 to Camp Mohawk in Wargrave and £1,300 to Wyfold Riding for the Disabled.

“I’m really pleased, delighted in fact,” said Mrs Pearman.

“It has been quite a hard year to raise money and it’s much more than we expected.

“We made a difference to Thames Hospice this year.

“All of this hard work, which we’re more than happy to be involved with, is about the charities and we’re very pleased to be presenting the cheque to them.”

The cheque was presented to the charity’s supporter relationship manager Margaret Thomas and major donor fundraiser Frances Greaney at the group’s annual meeting on Tuesday. The money will go towards the charity’s new hospice being built by Bray Lake and set to open this summer.

Mrs Thomas said: “I’m a little bit overwhelmed — that’s a huge amount of money by anybody’s reckoning. I take my hat off to them, I think they are amazing.

“This year we will be opening our new hospice and almost doubling the service we now provide, which is extensive. At the moment we have 17 beds and that will become 28.

“This kind of donation could build and furnish a therapy room, or it could go towards the gardens.”

Mrs Pearman paid tribute to the enthusiasm and dedication of her team and the club for allowing it to use the venue and its staff.

The group’s chosen charities for this year are Helen & Douglas House and the Chiltern Centre in Henley.