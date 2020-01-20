Developer to fight for more flats in office conversion

A DEVELOPER has appealed after its plans to extend a Henley office block to create 28 flats were thrown out.

Ressance already has permission to convert Hallmark House in Station Road into 23 flats.

But the company wants to add another floor to the three-storey building, known as The Hub, in order to create five more flats.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee refused consent in September.

The appeal will be dealt with via written representations rather than a public inquiry but a date for a decision has not yet been set.

Ressance says it is providing a sustainable residential redevelopment.

It says: “The proposal scheme will result in a number of planning benefits, including regeneration and improvement of an existing building, better use of land, new homes, improvement to the street scene and reduced impact from overlooking on neighbouring buildings.”

The company says the committee acted “unreasonably” by rejecting its own planning officer’s recommendation to approve the scheme.

There were no objections by statutory consultees and some members of the committee were swayed against the application as a result of “misleading and inaccurate” information supplied by objectors.

Ressance adds: “The appellant respects the right of planning committees to decide against... for proper planning reasons but in this case contends that the resolution was not informed by proper planning reasons and that it disregarded robust advice and information.”

The council said the reason it refused permission was that the visual bulk and mass of the extension would appear out of character with the surrounding area and would have an incongruous impact on the street scene.

It would also fail to respect the special historic character of the adjacent conservation area and would have an unneighbourly and harmful impact on the occupier of 18 Station Road and the occupiers of Hewgate Court.

Henley Town Council objected to the plans. Mayor Ken Arlett, who chairs the town council’s planning committee, spoke against the application when it came before the district council’s committee.

He said Ressance wanted to “stick a square box” on top of the building “for no other reason than getting more money out of the building”.

“This is another developer coming into town and seeing if they can get the maximum amount of money they can out of the building,” he said.

“It’s just a cost exercise — the design of it does nothing for the area at all. Personally, I think it’s an awful design.

“If they want to come back another day, that’s fine. I would have thought there’s enough reasons in the refusal we put forward that they wouldn’t win an appeal.”

Neighbour Steve Ludlow said: “Given there is an estimated £5 million extra profit at stake, the appeal by Ressance is hardly surprising.

“We can but hope the planning system and office of the Secretary of State is robust enough to reject the appeal by Ressance so it doesn’t make a fast buck by ruining the aspect and proportions of our Station Road neighbourhood — the gateway to our town — and our adjacent conservation area.”

There was a number of letters of support for the application from people who own or work for businesses based at The Hub.

They included Richard Garton, from Shiplake, Jackie Outram, from Sonning Common, Richard Little, from Caversham, and Lance Robinson, of Lambridge Wood Road, Henley, who are directors of the Hub Property Management Company, and Trevor Boynton and Matt Burnett, who work for the Communications Group.

Duncan Crook, of Ressance, told a town council planning committee meeting in June that his company had responded to comments from the committee, neighbours, the planning officer and conservation officer and the design panel.

It would remove part of the parapet wall and set the top floor accommodation further back as well as creating a work meeting space on the ground floor.

“The top floor has been reduced quite substantially,” he said. “We have removed one unit. We have cut it back from where it sat close to the neighbouring buildings.”

He said the company also proposed to lengthen the windows on the ground floor to allow more light in.