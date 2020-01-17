Open day at yoga school after move to larger premises

A YOGA studio in Henley which recently relocated is to hold an open day tomorrow (Saturday).

Henley Yoga Central Plus was based in Greys Road for seven years but outgrew the premises and is now in Market Place.

The business was the idea of Jo Franks, a New Zealander, who started with only one teacher and five classes.

Now there are 20 classes run by 10 teachers catering for about 150 students each week.

Miss Franks, of Greys Road, visited India in 2005, when she spent a month studying Iyengar yoga for a month. This uses objects to help people achieve poses while focusing on the core aspects of traditional teaching, such as improving posture.

She said: “I am a massage and sports therapist by trade but I wanted to see the big wide world.

“Getting people to try yoga initially was a challenge. I could see the benefits and I wanted to share it with others so that is why I became a teacher. We have classes on every day of the week now.

“Iyengar yoga means you use lots of props to help you get into the pose. The end result is always about trying to help your posture. Yoga is as much about the physical side as it is improving your mental health. The benefits to both are huge.”

One of her teachers, Uday Bhosale, comes from India and was taught by Bellur Iyengar, the founder of the style of yoga.

Miss Franks said she was delighted with the new premises.

She said: “This is a much bigger space — it is probably double the size. It can be difficult to find the right space and I had been looking for about a year.

“It is a fantastic and quiet space and there is a peaceful energy here. We had the same feeling at the old place so I am glad we have been able to find it here too.”

The open day will include a free taster session from 11am to noon and all are welcome. All the equipment will be provided but visitors are advised to dress comfortably.

Chai tea will be served and the teachers will be on hand to answer questions.