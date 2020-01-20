Monday, 20 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cricket quiz

A QUIZ night will be held at the Henley Cricket Club pavilion on February 21 from 7.30pm.

Teams of six or eight can take part and entry costs £17.50 each, which includes food. There will be a bar and a raffle.

To book, email john@
showpiecedesign.co.uk,
felicitymrutland@gmail.com or p.chappell@btinternet
.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33