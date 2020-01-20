Monday, 20 January 2020

Welcoming pubs award

BRAKSPEAR has reached the final of the Publican Awards 2020.

The Henley pub operator is one of four companies shortlisted in the best accommodation operator category of the awards, which are run by trade magazine the Morning Advertiser.

Brakspear has accommodation at nine of its managed pubs, including the Crown at Playhatch. The judges will visit several of its pubs and there will be a “mystery” visit as well as a panel interview in London for the company’s senior management team.

The award will be given to the pub group which offers guests the best overnight stay with criteria such as comfort and design in the bedrooms, customer service and a tasty breakfast.

The award winners will be announced on March 4.

