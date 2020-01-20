New homes come with Henley history attached

HENLEY is witnessing a number of new housing developments but one has provided a glimpse at the town’s history.

Laureate Gardens has involved the transformation of the former workhouse, school and range, off Clarence Road, to create 34 two- and three-bedroom homes for the over-55s.

The origins of the site next to Townlands Memorial Hospital can be traced back as far as 1790 and the development has been named after poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge, who visited a fellow soldier staying there in 1794.

The work, which took three years, was completed last month and officially launched yesterday (Thursday).

David Tate, new homes director of estate agent Davis Tate, which is marketing the development, says the project was far from straight-

forward.

The old buildings were in a poor state of repair but could not be demolished as they are Grade II listed, so meticulous renovation work was needed to retain them and make them suitable for modern-day living.

Mr Tate, 61, says: “You can’t take a wrecking ball, knock it all down and start again.

“You have to start from the premise that ‘we have got these buildings and how best can we improve them and adapt them for life in the 21st century?’

“We have worked with Amber, the developers, on enhancing them to ensure we’re providing suitable housing within the structure of what’s there.

“The idea was to restore the buildings to their former glory without taking away any of their character but at the same time we have to conform to all the buildings regulations.

“It’s actually much more complicated to restore and refurbish than to start from scratch.

“It’s a real skill by the contractors to get this right. You can’t just pop down to Jewson and buy a pile of bricks because it has got to be done with heritage materials and conservation area materials.

“There’s a huge amount of pride and thought that has gone into this job.”

Coleridge’s visit is cited as influencing a number of his poems, including The Ancient Mariner, and the Laureate Gardens buildings have been named after other poets to give the development what Mr Tate calls a “classical” feel.

The old school, which was built in 1871/1872, is now Tennyson House, the workhouse is now Wordsworth Court and the old range, built in 1886, is named Austin Mews after Alfred Austin, who was made poet laureate in 1896 in succession to Alfred, Lord Tennyson.

Some of the flats are contained in a new building called Masefield House after John Masefield.

The development also includes two new buildings with 12 “key worker” flats.

The original buildings were extended in 1835, as the population increased, with more improvements and further additions being made between 1847 and 1895.

With the introduction of the NHS in 1948 the original buildings were absorbed into the former Townlands Hospital.

The old school was used as wards and then offices and, more recently, the former workhouse was home to Headway, the brain injury charity which is now based in Greys Road, and other organisations.

Mr Tate, who has lived in the Henley area for most of his life, says: “Within the NHS estate they made use of the buildings they had.

“I’m sure many local people will either remember working there or being treated in these old buildings the same way I remember being treated in the old War Memorial Hospital.

“It’s so important that we maintain the heritage of our town and the history that we’re proud of. We all love to tell people we live or work in Henley and that’s because it’s pretty and this is part of it.

“Sometimes you have got to stop and look at these buildings and think, ‘why did they design it like that? Where did it come from?’

“They weren’t just thrown up in utilitarian style — whoever built them took a lot of care. They’re part of the fabric of the town.”

Amber finished building the new hospital in 2016 before work started on the residential part of the site and chose to work with Davis Tate, the firm founded by Mr Tate and Matthew Davis, from Peppard, in 1991.

The work was carried out by building contractor Bowmer & Kirkland, from Belper in Derbyshire, and a team of 70 led by site manager Steve Redgate.

All the roof tiles had to be removed in order for the roofs to be reinsulated, refelted and battened and more than 100 new windows had to be handmade and fitted.

The homes also have new handmade kitchens.

“It was a massive job,” says Mr Tate. “They stripped the buildings right down to the rafters and checked each one for structural integrity and replaced where necessary but retained where possible.

“They raked out all the brickwork and repointed everything. In the old school, where it was stripped back, you could see all the old wiring. Obviously all that had to come out and be redone.”

The floors had to be stripped back and underfloor heating installed and all the original beams were sandblasted.

The boys’ and girls’ entrances to the former school have been retained.

An underground car park has been created, which involved the removal of 70 lorry loads of rubble, and there is a lift from there to the landscaped gardens above.

Mr Tate recalls that when he first entered the site the old buildings were filled with cobwebs and he had to be careful where he stood as there were holes in the floors.

“There was a general air of sadness so it is lovely that it’s now back and has some value to it,” he says.

“It’s becoming a new little community in the town and local people are showing interest.

“It has stopped being a building site and become a really nice residential area. It’s a community waiting for people to move in.

“We’re absolutely delighted, it’s a real feather in our cap. It’s a good landmark site for Henley. I’ve got no doubt that in 10 years’ time people will say ‘Laureate Gardens is where I want to live’.”

Davis Tate sold four homes off-plan but then decided to delay marketing the development until it was finished.

“We started off-plan sales to give people the opportunity to pick off the sites they really liked,” he says.

“There were some people who could imagine what it was going to be like and would exchange contracts. Others wanted to see what it was like when it was finished.

“Because of the complexities of the building and the landscaping that was needed, it was impossible to release it phase by phase.”

Mr Tate says the first residents of Laureate Gardens will help free up larger, family homes in the town.

He explains: “Looking at the buyers who have bought and are showing interest, they have got larger local houses that will be released into the market.

“They are people who want to be in town, maintain their links and to stay with their families.

“They are looking forward to a life where they are perhaps not quite so mobile or they can’t drive.

“Some people are looking at it to futureproof and others are looking for a change in lifestyle where they are still literally in the heart of the town.”

Davis Tate was involved from the very early days.

“Planning permission was granted and we sat down with our clients and went through every unit to discuss what our potential purchasers would need,” says Mr Tate.

“For example, a lot of them have dressing rooms as well as two en-suites so we put in utility rooms wherever we can.

“Some have larger gardens than others and some have no gardens at all — there really is something for everybody.

“We’re now the right side of the election and, dare we say, Brexit uncertainty, so there’s a lot more confidence in the housing market generally.

“For most of our buyers, who are looking at probably their last move, it's not so much the moving, it’s selling their existing house.

“The next generation of estate agents, when I’ve given up, will find people coming in, saying, ‘let me know when something comes up there’ because it will be a place people will want to live, retire and downsize and to continue the next chapter of their Henley life.”

Four show homes are open for viewing. Prices start at £625,000.