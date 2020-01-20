Boy hit by car on crossing

A MOTHER of a boy who was a victim of a hit and run crash at a zebra crossing in Henley has called for it to be better lit.

Harry Graham, 12, was clipped by a car as he used the zebra crossing outside Tesco to go to football training with AFC Henley at the Jubilee playing fields.

The driver stopped to allow the boy to cross but then continued once he had reached the halfway point.

Harry fell backwards as he feared he was going to be hit by the car and landed on his bottom.

As he did so, a car tyre hit his left leg and the driver failed to stop and continued travelling away from the store car park.

It is believed the car may have been a Porsche and police are investigating.

Harry’s mother Emma said he had been “extremely lucky”. She said: “They literally hit him and drove off.

“I scooped him up and then I was physically shaking afterwards and in shock. I couldn’t think straight.

“It was like ‘why would someone do that?’ and then there’s the upsetting side of watching this happen. It could have been far, far worse.”

Mrs Graham said the lighting surrounding the crossing is poor, making visibility difficult for drivers to spot pedestrians, particularly when the weather is bad.

“I just don’t want this to happen to anybody else,” she added.

Mrs Graham, of The Causeway, Caversham, reported the incident, which happened at about 7.40pm on Friday to the police and Tesco, which owns the land.

She then took her son, a pupil at the Piggott School in Wargrave, to the accident and emergency unit at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading where he spent two hours.He suffered bruising to his shin.

“He’s okay now,” said Mrs Graham. “Obviously, he was very shaken up. He said ‘I thought I was going to die’.

“He’s not so traumatised that he can’t cross the road. I think he is wary but he’s glad at what we’re doing to try and and improve the lighting there.”

Mrs Graham said the flashing beacons on either side of the pavement at the crossing were not bright enough.

Lights in the surrounding area were also inadequate and the crossing needed to be repainted.

“Everything’s great once you get into the Tesco car park but the approach there is dark and all down the side where the delivery lorries drive,” she said.

The crossing is regularly used by youngsters from AFC Henley and Henley Hockey Club to access Jubilee Park and the adjacent playing fields.

Trevor Howell, chairman of AFC Henley, said the lighting at the Tesco crossing was “particularly poor”.

A Tesco spokesman for Tesco said: “We were really concerned to hear what happened and are relieved that the boy wasn’t more seriously hurt.

“We encourage all customers to take great care when driving in our car parks and give way to pedestrians.

“We maintain our car parks regularly with safety front of mind. Our Henley store manager would like to meet with the boy’s parents to understand their concerns.”