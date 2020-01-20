Chance to improve bus service

RESIDENTS of Henley are being asked for suggestions on how to improve the town’s bus service.

The town council, which subsidises the 151 to 153 shuttle link between the town centre and outlying streets, wants to hear from both regular passengers and people who have never used it.

It hopes to encourage more people to travel so that the service, which is provided by Reading Buses, makes enough money to cover its own costs.

The company took over the contract from Whites Coaches in 2018 and will receive an £18,000 annual subsidy, funded by statutory contributions by developers, until 2025.

Henley town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said the service was currently meeting passenger and revenue targets but needed to attract as many users as possible.

He said: “It’s not just about numbers but also the quality of the service and finding out whether, for example, people might want it to run longer in the evenings or less in the mornings.

“It is a very good service and the more popular it is, the fewer car journeys there will be, which is good for Henley’s air quality.”

The survey takes five minutes to complete and all participants will be entered into a prize draw to win a £50 shopping voucher.

Copies are available from the town hall or online at

henleytowncouncil.gov.uk