Campaigner wins fight for cheaper rail fare

A CAMPAIGNER has successfully lobbied for fares on a morning train service between Henley and London to be reduced.

Great Western Railway and TfL Rail, which operate on the main line from Twyford to Paddington, have agreed to reclassify the latter’s 9.28am service from Twyford as “off-peak”, even though it departs two minutes before the 9.30am cut-off.

Neil Gunnell, of the pressure group Henley Trains, convinced the companies it would be unfair to charge it as a peak service because it arrives in the capital after 10am, which until recently was how “off-peak” hours were defined.

Commuters have already lost GWR’s 9.29am fast service from Twyford to Paddington, which arrived at 10.08am, under a timetable shake-up.

If the 9.28am service, which arrives at 10.17am and stops at other stations en route, had remained a peak service, those wishing to travel off-peak would instead have had to wait for the 9.51am train, which arrives at Paddington at 10.32am.

The situation would also have unfairly favoured commuters in Reading, who can board off-peak “fast” services after 9.30am which arrive in London sooner.

Mr Gunnell, whose request was supported by Henley town councillor Will Hamilton, also asked for TfL Rail’s 9.09am train and GWR’s 9.15am to be reclassed as off-peak but was told this wouldn’t be possible.

However, he said the 9.28am service was most important as this connects with a branch line train departing from Henley at 9.11am.

He said: “We’re really pleased that they made this allowance as without it, the first off-peak train wouldn’t have arrived until halfway to lunchtime. It would have been a double-whammy after losing the 9.29am fast train.

“We’ve always been able to have a constructive conversation with GWR and are thankful for their help.”

Off-peak times have changed to match the contactless payment system used by TfL Rail, which now serves the Thames Valley main line as part of Crossrail. The route, called the Elizabeth Line, will eventually run through the capital and out into Essex and Kent.

When purchased on the day, an off-peak return ticket from Twyford to London costs about £23 whereas a peak ticket costs almost £40.