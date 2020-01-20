Award for countryside campaigner

A COUNTRYSIDE campaigner has received an award.

Kate Ashbrook, general secretary of the Henley-based Open Spaces Society, won bronze in Great Outdoors magazine’s campaigner of the year awards following a public vote.

One voter said she was an “inspiration in her constant drive to keep footpaths open”.

Swedish teenager and environment activist Greta Thunberg won the gold award while wildlife broadcaster Chris Packham received silver.

Miss Ashbrook, who lives in Turville, said: “I am delighted to win this award but campaigning is not something we do to win a competition or an honour.

“If we truly want change in our lives, opportunities and the environment, we have to make campaigning our permanent mode — something we do all the year round.

“That is how Greta Thunberg does it and I am proud to take a tiny leaf from her book in my campaigns for public freedom to paths and access. It’s vital that we campaign and lobby for better rights and freedoms so that people can enjoy access to Oxfordshire’s magnificent countryside and to green spaces in its towns and villages. I shall not cease in that fight.”

Miss Ashbrook has led the society, which is Britain’s oldest national conservation body, for more than 35 years and is also chairwoman of Ramblers Great Britain.

She is also a patron of the Walkers Are Welcome network, which Henley joined in 2018.