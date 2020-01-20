Monday, 20 January 2020

Councillor’s coffee house re-opens at former gallery

A HENLEY coffee house has
re-opened at new premises.

Hot Gossip, which was previously in Friday Street, is now trading from the former Bohun Gallery premises in Reading Road.

Owner Lorraine Hillier, a Henley town and district councillor, closed the old café in September with the intention of relaunching before Christmas but this was delayed as refurbishment took longer than expected.

She and her sister Susan George were up all night decorating the new unit and making last-minute adjustments before it re-opened on Thursday last week.

The first day of trade was busy, with a stream of regulars dropping in to welcome back the business.

The new café has a large open-plan seating area and bar in the main building with additional seating on the rear patio and in a heated conservatory. It now also offers wi-fi and can accept card payments.

Its cups and lids are recyclable after Miss Hillier read a report in Henley Standard which found only three of the town’s coffee shops offered fully recyclable cups.

Miss Hillier, who started the business in 2007, is employing the same staff who helped her to decorate the new shop and tidy up the garden during the closure.

She has moved from her house at Park Corner, near Nettlebed, to live in a flat upstairs.

She said: “It has been a very busy time. I’m relieved to finally be open and really pleased with how it’s all gone. This is a nice, quirky little space and I thought it was a good opportunity when it became available. It will take some getting used to and it’s actually slightly smaller than the old unit but there’s more usable floor space.

“It’s great to be a part of the town again and I love not having to drive to work. We’ve already had lots of positive comments and people have been wishing me luck and saying how lovely it looks.

“I’m very thankful to all my staff for helping with the move. They’ve done a fantastic job.”

