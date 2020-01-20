Monday, 20 January 2020

Lord Hall to step down as head of BBC

Lord Hall to step down as head of BBC

TONY HALL, director-general of the BBC, will step down in the summer after seven years in the role.

The announcement comes after the BBC has faced criticism over its coverage of last month’s general election and its decision to cut free TV licences for over-75s.

Mr Hall, 68, who lives in Henley, told staff in an email that it has been a “hard decision” to make.

He wrote: “It’s been such a hard decision for me. I love the BBC. I’m passionate about our values and the role we have in our country – and what we do globally too.

“If I followed my heart I would genuinely never want to leave. However, I believe that an important part of leadership is putting the interests of the organisation first.”

The BBC Board is expected to advertise for Lord Hall’s replacement within the next few weeks.

