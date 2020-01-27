Historical buildings are homes of future

THREE properties at the new Laureate Gardens development in Henley were sold within days of going on the market.

The scheme involved the transformation of the former workhouse, school and range, off Clarence Road, to create 34 two- and three-bedroom homes for the over-55s.

Estate agent Davis Tate, which is marketing the development, sold four of the properties off-plan in advance and another three have been reserved since the development was officially launched on Thursday last week. David Tate, new homes director at Davis Tate, said: “We had about 45 to 50 groups of people, whether it was couples, families or individuals, round on Thursday or Friday, with a lot of people planning to come back for a second look, and generally very positive responses.

“People were saying ‘this is the sort of thing you never see in the centre of Henley’ and ‘what a great job they have done on the buildings’. We have now got it all ready and looking lovely and you can really get a feel for what it’s going to be like.

“We’re hoping our first wave of buyers will be moving in in the next few weeks and then that’ll give some life to the site and it will start turning into the community we expect it’s going to be.”

The old buildings were in a poor state of repair but could not be demolished as they are Grade II listed, so meticulous renovation work was carried out over three years to retain them and make them suitable for modern-day living. The work was carried out by building contractor Bowmer & Kirkland, from Belper in Derbyshire.

Mr Tate, 61, said: “People are really very pleasantly surprised that all these lovely old buildings are there because they were so well hidden away when they were part of the hospital.

“Although it’s a private development, they will all be opened up for people to see and appreciate.” The old school, which was built in 1871/1872, is now Tennyson House, the workhouse is now Wordsworth Court and the old range, built in 1886, is named Austin Mews after Alfred Austin, who was made poet laureate in 1896 in succession to Alfred, Lord Tennyson.

Some of the flats are contained in a new building called Masefield House after the poet and writer John Masefield.

The development also includes two new buildings with 12 “key worker” flats.