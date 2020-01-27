Couple win fight with neighbours over wall

A COUPLE’S plan to enclose the front of their Henley home with a wall have been approved despite objections from all their neighbours.

Ian and Deenagh Reynolds own one of five large properties in Parkside, a private cul-de-sac.

They applied for planning permission for a 1.8m high boundary wall made from brick and wrought iron with a hardwood gate.

But fellow residents said this would be out of character and “unneighbourly”.

Now South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, has granted permission on the recommendation of planning officer Victoria Clarke.

She said: “Officers acknowledge the concerns raised by objectors about the impact on the character of the area.

“However, the area proposed to be enclosed has been reduced and a verge with a minimum depth of three metres will be retained. In the context of the whole road, the reduced depth of verge constitutes a relatively short section and would not appear out of place. In addition, planting is proposed.

“The character will be changed slightly but officers consider the verdant, predominantly open character will be largely retained and the change will not be harmful.

“Railings are not a boundary treatment used in the cul-de-sac but officers consider they are a traditional form of boundary treatment that would not appear out of place in conjunction with the dwarf wall. They are also visually permeable, which will assist retaining the open character of the area.”

She added that the plans would not be detrimental to the character and appearance of the site or the surrounding area, and would not be unneighbourly or harmful to trees.

The Reynolds already had planning permission for a single-storey extension and other alterations at the property.

They are also proposing to plant six lime trees on the verge outside the house.