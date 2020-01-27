Watch this space...

Monday, 27 January 2020

DESPITE giving up their HRH titles and no longer carrying out royal duties or formally representing the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex representing your brand would still be quite a coup.

WatchPro, an industry magazine and website, has put Henley luxury watchmaker Bremont at number one in the companies that would most suit Harry and Meghan as ambassadors.

The company already has a relationship with the Duke after supporting the British team at the last Invictus Games, which he founded.

But Nick English, who set up the company with his brother Giles, says the connection is “very flattering” but only “speculation”.

He says: “Harry’s a great guy, very supportive, and it has been lovely supporting some of his projects in the past.”

Such diplomacy.

