Paul Clayden — November 5, 1941-January 1, 2020

PAUL CLAYDEN, former general secretary of the Open Spaces Society and former chairman of the Henley Society, has died, aged 78.

He was born in Seaton, Devon, on November 5, 1941, the second son of Mary and Richard Clayden.

It was during the hard years of the war that his father died of a duodenal ulcer, leaving his mother to raise two very small boys.

Mary had been a teacher at Colleton School in Twyford and soon found a replacement post at Henley Grammar School.

Joining forces with her parents, she purchased the family home at 76 Reading Road in Henley, where Paul and his brother fulfilled their primary education.

Eventually family funds provided for further education at Llanarth School in South Wales and Paul did well enough there to gain a place at Ampleforth College.

He was lucky enough to be in Bede House, under the care of Basil Hume. He excelled in history and developed a love of music through listening to classical music on records provided by Fr Basil. Paul went on to Jesus College, Oxford, and it was there that he met Lyn, who was to become his wife. Their marriage took place in 1964 and they went on to have three sons.

Paul took a job at Northampton record office, which had poor future prospects, so the couple returned to Shiplake and Paul made daily trips to law school in London, finishing with a solicitor’s qualification.

His first job in law was in Nailsworth, Stroud, where he found himself unsuited to private practice, so he found work back in London and returned to commuting.

Paul was drawn to the law of commons and rights of way and the work of preserving footpaths and common land, which make this country so very special.

He brought the Open Spaces Society out of London to Henley and it is now Henley’s very special charity to be found in Bell Street.

Much later, Paul was back in London at the National Association of Local Councils. There, he wrote many reference books, such as The Law of Village Greens and the Law on Dogs and others describing how to be a local parish clerk and parish councillor.

His last book, the seventh edition of Our Common Land, he finished before Christmas and will be published posthumously.

Paul joined the Henley Society as a life member in 1978. In 1986, he joined the committee as secretary, a role he held until 1991. In 1993 he became vice-chairman and also chairman of the planning sub-committee. He remained in these positions until 2006 and 2005 respectively. He was then chairman from 2006 to 2009.

Although he stepped down from the committee, Paul remained a very active member of the society.

He would man the stall at the Henley Show, deliver newsletters to members on his bike and attend various outings and events, the last being the Christmas visit to Stonor Park in December.

He was formerly clerk to Remenham Parish Council, treasurer of Holy Trinity Church in Henley, an active member of the Henley Choral Society and an almost indispensable helper at Oxfam.

Paul was a loving husband, father and friend. He had many gifts and spread them widely in Henley, where he lived most of his life. He will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife Lyn, sons Philip and Robert, his second son Thomas having predeceased him, and five grandchildren, Richard, Jacob, Christopher, Jonathan and Lara.