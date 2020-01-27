David Frederick Harris — May 12, 1941-January 7, 2020

DAVID (Dave) Harris was born in Henley on May 12, 1941 to Frederick and Lillian Harris, a younger brother to Ray.

Dave lived his entire life in Henley, growing up in Mount View.

He attended Henley Infants School, Trinity School and, finally, Henley Secondary Modern (now Gillotts).

Dave married Miriam (Miri) Heather Ratcliffe on March 28, 1964 and they stayed together until his passing.

They had four children, Teresa, Lindsie, Carl and Natalie, seven grandchildren and two great granddaughters with a great grandson due to be born in February.

Dave started his working life as an apprentice mechanic at Bell Street Motors, Henley, before becoming a battery sales rep for Auto Pistons. He then became foreman at Airscrew Howden (formerly Godfreys), the underground factory in Wargrave Road, until its closure.

After being made redundant, Dave was sitting at home one day when he received a call from his wife who was working in the hair salon at the old Henley Day Centre to say that pensioners were stranded due to snowfall.

Dave started ferrying them home voluntarily. This became a regular occurrence and in 1983, under pressure from the pensioners,

Dave decided to start Harris Taxis, a company that is still going and is now run by his son Carl.

Dave soon became a popular and well-liked figure around the town.

He retired from the taxi business in 2003 for medical reasons. After retirement, Dave loved to travel and enjoyed numerous holidays with his family, including some with older brother Ray.

Many others would know Dave from his billiards and snooker playing days at St Mary’s Hall, Henley, where he was secretary and treasurer and taught many youths the games.

Dave would also put on exhibition matches at the town hall with professional players taking on members of St Mary’s.

Dave passed away on January 7 after spending the previous seven weeks at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, where he hadb been admitted after suffering a stroke.

Dave is survived by his wife, brother, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.