Tribute to law and conservation expert

A FORMER chairman of the Henley Society and general secretary of the Open Spaces Society has died, aged 78.

Paul Clayden, who lived in Church Street, Henley, was a qualified solicitor with an interest in the law of rights of way and commons.

He joined the Henley Society as a life member in 1978 and was chairman from 2006 to 2009.

He moved the Open Spaces Society, Britain’s oldest conservation charity, from London to Henley.

He was general secretary until 1984 but remained as a vice-president.

Kate Ashbrook, who is now general secretary, said: “I am eternally grateful to Paul for moving the society from London to Henley.

“I succeeded him as general secretary in 1984 and it has been a joy to work here ever since. Paul was one of our vice-presidents and retained strong links with us.

“He wrote many editions of our book, Our Common Land, and the first edition (with John Trevelyan) of Rights of Way, a guide to law and practice, known as ‘the Blue Bible’.

“He could make even the most boring legal matter interesting and readable.

“He was always willing to give a talk or answer a query on our behalf and nothing was ever too much trouble for him.

“He was a modest man but immensely generous and kind.

“He was a true friend to all of us at the Open Spaces Society. We shall miss him enormously.”

Mr Clayden’s funeral was taking place today (Friday) at Holy Trinity Church in Henley, where he used to be treasurer.