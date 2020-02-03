Monday, 03 February 2020

Art festival back in May

MORE than 80 artists have registered to take part in this year’s Watlington ArtWeeks festival.

This is twice the number that took part in last year’s inaugural event.

The festival will take place across 35 venues from Saturday, May 2 to Sunday, May 10.

Organisers are planning community art installations which will raise awareness of the work being done by the Watlington Climate Action Group and the Watlington Environment Group’s watercourses project.

Plastic bottle tops placed in the collection point at the parish office in Gorwell will be used in some of the installations.

Last year, more than 40 artists exhibited at 20 venues and more than 400 pieces of art were sold. The average number of visitors per venue was more than 300.

